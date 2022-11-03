Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

