Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 365,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

