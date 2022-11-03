Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

PANL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

