Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $7.40 Average PT from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

