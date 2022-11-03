PARK CIRCLE Co Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,444,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

