Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 5,798 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $851.28 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $873.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $840.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

