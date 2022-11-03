Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

