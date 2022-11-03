Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 1.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $71,059,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,317,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.