Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $210.90. 111,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,125. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.47 and a 200 day moving average of $231.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

