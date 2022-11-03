Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

