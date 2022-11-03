Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYCR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 25,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.39. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock worth $136,129,454. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.