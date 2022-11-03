Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $27.57

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $28.77. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 3,415 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

