Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 42,164 Shares

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.
  • On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.
  • On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

PEAR opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

