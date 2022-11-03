Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 42,164 Shares

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

PEAR opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

