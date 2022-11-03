Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $7.70. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 273,537 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 9.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

