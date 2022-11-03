Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 613 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $18,561.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $171,566.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

