Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Position Trimmed by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,613 shares of company stock worth $111,277. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,602. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

