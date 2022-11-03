Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,613 shares of company stock worth $111,277 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

