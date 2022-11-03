Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

