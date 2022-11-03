Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 918 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.