Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

