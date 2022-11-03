Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $395.52 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

