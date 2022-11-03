Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of EQNR opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.