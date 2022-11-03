Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $310,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12.

