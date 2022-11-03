Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

