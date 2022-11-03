Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

