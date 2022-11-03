Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 318 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

