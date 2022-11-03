Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 158,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 575,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

