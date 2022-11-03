Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Shares Down 11.6%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) dropped 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Petrofac Stock Down 11.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

