Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 747,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $261.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

