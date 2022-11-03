Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

