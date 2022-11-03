Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

