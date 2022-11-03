PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PG&E Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 16.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.