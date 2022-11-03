PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Director Sells $178,650.00 in Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.09 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
