PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Director Sells $178,650.00 in Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.09 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

