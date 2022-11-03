PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $41,900.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.