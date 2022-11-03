Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $185,365,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

