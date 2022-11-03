PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.