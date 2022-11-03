PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,163. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

