PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PDI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,080,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

