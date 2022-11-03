PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PDI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.27.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
