Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,928 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,280,000.

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.