PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:PML opened at $8.79 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

