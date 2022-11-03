PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.