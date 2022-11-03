PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 60,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

