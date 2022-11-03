Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.99. 10,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,208. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.65, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.76 and a 200 day moving average of $445.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,200. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

