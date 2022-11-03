Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 8,778 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 16,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,803 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 551,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

