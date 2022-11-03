Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $25.01 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

