Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $40.40 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $497,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 78.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 78.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 313.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,958. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.83 and a 200-day moving average of $316.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

