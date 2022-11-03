Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $43.51 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $43,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.2 %

PH stock traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,946. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.18.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

