Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $66.69 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

