Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $85.48 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,352 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.