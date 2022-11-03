Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,088.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,009 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. 37,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

